Appointing A long-term successor to Richard Agar as Leeds Rhinos coach was arguably the most important decision the club have faced in a quarter of a century.

Given recent history, Rhinos could not afford to get this one wrong.

Since 2015, when they won the treble under Brian McDermott, the club’s fortunes have been on the wane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WATCHING BRIEF: Leeds Rhinos' head coach Rohan Smith at last week's game at Salford Red Devils. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

True, they won Betfred Super League – for the eighth time – in 2017 and were Challenge Cup champions two years ago, but Rhinos are no longer the dominant force in the European game, or even one of the top three or four.

Leeds are now as familiar a sight near the foot of the table as they are towards the top.

Four relegation battles in seven seasons is not acceptable for the biggest club in the game, with the largest fanbase and best facilities.

Following McDermott’s mid-season departure in 2018, various coaches – long and short-term appointments – have been and gone and none has brought the success the club craves.

BIG DECISION: Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

David Furner lasted roughly half a season, of a three-year deal and though Agar steadied the ship for a couple of years, Rhinos had gone backwards this term before his resignation in March.

Leeds have a good squad, which blends youth and experience and it is obvious they should be producing so much more. The gap between them and St Helens is vast and the likes of Catalans Dragons and, this year, Wigan Warriors have also pulled well clear.

Before Smith’s arrival, Leeds had won three and drawn one of 12 competitive games this term and, shockingly, were the lowest scorers in Super League, averaging less than 15 points per game.

Turning that around is a big job and initial indications were chief executive Gary Hetherington would appoint someone with a proven track record at the top level.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith - pictured at the AJ Bell Stadium last Sunday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

So, when Rohan Smith was announced it was a surprise. The 41-year-old was head-hunted from Norths Devils, champions of Australia’s second tier Queensland Cup.

He had a season in charge of Bradford Bulls six years ago, but had never previously coached at the elite level.

That makes his appointment on a three-year deal a gamble; Leeds are no ordinary club, win or lose, they are constantly under the spotlight, the level of expectation is huge and it takes a special type of character to handle that sort of pressure.

Only time will tell if Smith is the right man, but a closer look at his credentials suggest he is the type of individual Rhinos need.

MOVED ON: Former Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar, celebrating with the Challenge Cup trophy. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Smith is a career coach, with rugby league in his blood.

Unusually, he didn’t play at a high level, but his father Brian coached in both the NRL and the European competition and uncle Tony is probably the most influential team boss Super League has seen.

He was the man who began Rhinos’ decade of dominance in the European game and his nephew has been charged with doing something similar.

Smith has been coaching for 20 years, at a variety of clubs in both hemispheres; he has been an analyst, assistant-coach, in charge of defence and attack, as well as having his own teams at Bradford and the Devils.

He has a reputation for thinking outside the box and is known as a coach who encourages his teams to play what they see.

Leeds have some outstanding youngsters both in their full-time squad and coming through the scholarship and academy and they need a gaffer who is willing to give them a chance, rather than one content to rely on imports or journeymen.

BIG CALL: Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington Picture: Gary Longbottom

Smith is saying the right things in that regard and included 21-year-old Sam Walters in the 17 for his first game in charge, last week’s defeat at Salford Red Devils, which was a positive sign.

That result and performance showed how much work Smith has to do and it won’t happen overnight, but this is very much a long-term project.

The initial problem is Rhinos need to pick up points sooner rather than later, to pull themselves out of relegation danger.

That means Smith will have to get improved performances from his players almost from the off, but – as is usually the case with a mid-season change – he has inherited a squad of players he wasn’t involved in signing, who are used to other people’s systems and are low on form and confidence.

If Rhinos can get to the end of this season with their top-flight status intact, Smith will then have an opportunity to reshape the squad and a full pre-season to put his ideas across, so it will be fairer to judge him in 2023.

This isn’t a computer game so nobody knows how things will turn out, but there is no questioning Smith’s background and knowledge of the game.