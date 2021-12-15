Leeds Rhinos: Why Alex Mellor is motivated by new-contract hope and competition for places

The athletic second-row is hoping to make his return in the Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity having not played for five months.

He ruptured a medial cruciate ligament against Hull FC which required surgery and fought back to fitness in time for the Super League semi-final at St Helens but was left out for what proved the club’s final game of the campaign.

Some players are not keen on the festive friendly but Mellor, preparing for his third campaign at Headingley after joining from Huddersfield Giants, is not one of them.

“I hope I get picked – I really want to go,” said the 27-year-old who is out of contract at the end of 2022. “Obviously, I did my MCL last season so I’ve not played since July.

“But I want to play in every game and every minute I possibly can.

“You do miss it and you realise that when you are injured. Hopefully I am playing in that on Boxing Day.

“The knee is all good now. I could have pushed it at the end of the season but Rich [Agar] stayed with the players who were in form and he didn’t want to take a risk on a bloke coming back from injury.

Leeds Rhinos' Alex Mellor in Super League action against Hull FC in May this year. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“I’d only had a couple of sessions before that Saints game.

“But it gave me even more time to get the strength around the knee that I needed and back to running and back fit.

“That’s all sorted now and I’ve probably put three or four kilos on so I think I’m in the best shape I’ve been in.

“Because of that, I am really looking forward to what I can deliver this season; I think it can be a lot better than what I came up with last season.”

Leeds Rhinos second-rower Alex Mellor is enjoying a strong pre-season. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

There is certainly more competition for back-row places in 2022 following the addition of James Bentley from champions Saints, meaning head coach Agar has three experienced players in that position with Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin a regular starter.

Mellor played with Bentley at Bradford Bulls in 2016 when the Leeds-born forward was just making his way in the game.

“He was quite young when I left and quite quiet but he’s blossomed into a really good player,” he said, Mellor’s move to Huddersfield ironically allowing Bentley to flourish in 2017 when he won Championship Young Player of the Year and earned a move to Super League giants Saints.

“You could always see he had that potential to go great.

Leeds Rhinos' goalkicking second-row Rhyse Martin. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“There’s three of us now all competing for two spots so I suppose it’s whoever has the best pre-season and whoever comes out on top that will get them. It is good. It’s pushing us all on.”

Teenager Morgan Gannon is also staking a claim but Mellor, who won the Challenge Cup with Rhinos last year, will be looking to make his mark and also secure his future.

On that, he said: “This is my last year.

“[But] I love it here. I love it at Leeds. It’s a great club.

“If the opportunity’s right to stay, then I’ll stay.

“If there’s an opportunity to go elsewhere I’ll explore that as well.

Leeds Rhinos' big-name, off-season, back-row signing from St Helens, James Bentley. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“But I’m settled at Leeds and like it here and I would love to extend.”

He firmly believes Rhinos can be challengers in 2022 and insisted: “I think we have some real strength in our squad this year.

“We have some great players coming in, there’s loads of competition and lots of new staff which helps when you have loads of strength and conditioners looking after you: it sets you off in the right direction.

“All that improves you and the club has invested a lot of money into the training facility.

“Everything is shaping up to be something pretty positive and we just have to go out and get the results now.

“My goals are the same; play as well as I can, hopefully get some silverware and win a Grand Final. That’s the aim.