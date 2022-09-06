Rhinos, the Challenge Cup holders, secured the Betfred Wheelchair Super League leaders’ trophy following a 76-50 win at Wigan Warriors which kept them on track for a second domestic treble.

Leeds finished three points clear of second-placed Halifax, who will be at home to Wigan, the third-placed side, in the semi-finals.

Rhinos player coach James Simpson said the game at Wigan was “exactly the kind of tough clash we were expecting”.

Leeds Rhinos player/coach James Simpson. Picture by Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

He added: “Our starts to both halves were high-quality and intense and that saw us through.

“To pick up a second trophy is immense and an absolute credit to this group who work

incredibly hard for their success.”

Nathan Collins scored 34 of Leeds’ points, from four tries and nine goals in a game which Rhinos led from the start.

Tom Halliwell of Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

England skipper Tom Halliwell raced over from a 16-minute hat-trick in a blistering start that also saw Simpson cross as Wigan were put to the sword.

The hosts, though, hit back on their first possession through a try from Phil Roberts, son Declan converting for the first of his seven goals and Adam Rigby went over from a Lenny Izzard pass to make it 16-12.

A try from Ewan Clibbens and Halliwell’s third powered the visitors back into a 14-point lead, Matt Wooloff and Josh Butler swapping tries before Collins’ pace saw him open his

Leeds Rhinos' Ewan Clibbens. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

account.

Collins’ second try sandwiched efforts from Declan Roberts and Wooloff again and Leeds went in at the break with a 40-30 lead.

The game was in the balance at that stage, but two quick-fire tries at the start of the second period - a second for Simpson and third to Collins, both converted - gave the Rhinos an unassailable lead and meant Wigan were playing for pride.

Butler and Simpson also completed their hat-tricks for Leeds, Halliwell kicked two goals and

Clibbens one.