Leeds Rhinos’ Wheelchair RL honing in on memorable 2021 treble

TREBLE HUNT: Leeds Rhinos' Nathan Collins battles with Argonauts Skeleton Army's Fred Nye in the Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Rhinos have already won this season’s Challenge Cup competition and topped the Super League table and will be crowned champions if they beat Leyland Warriors in Sunday’s Grand Final.

The big game will be staged at Medway Sports Centre, in Gillingham and broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena (from 3pm).

Leeds Rhinos’ Nathan Collins said: “It’s amazing to find ourselves live on Sky Sports and an exciting opportunity to showcase Wheelchair Rugby League to a new audience.

Leeds Rhinos' celebrate with the Challenge Cup trophy after the match. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

“It’s another step forward for our game with the final being televised, along with the men’s and women’s Grand Finals.”

Rhinos will go into the showpiece as favourites, but had to dig deep to see off Halifax - who beat them in the 2019 title decider - 66-63 at the semi-final stage.

Leyland stunned Challenge Cup runners-up Argonauts 76-38 to reach Sunday’s final.

“We’ve beaten Leyland a few times this season, but they are a very good team and we won’t be taking them for granted,” Collins added.

“I saw them beat a very good Argonauts team in the semi-final and they have a strong mix of past and present internationals.

“We’re confident in our own ability though.