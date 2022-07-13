Leeds Rhinos wheelchair player-boss James Simpson 'proud' of win over Halifax Panthers

Player-coach James Simpson was “proud” of his Leeds Rhinos team after their latest win in Betfred Wheelchair Super League.

By Peter Smith
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 6:00 am

Rhinos held on to beat fierce rivals Halifax Panthers 48-46 during the competition’s Magic Weekend at Manchester Basketball Centre.

Panthers led early on through two converted tries from Nathan Holmes, but Leeds fought back to lead 26-22 at the break, with Tom Halliwell being among the try scorers.

Josh Butler crossed four times as the Rhinos raced into a 30-point lead after the break, with Jodie Boyd-Ward also touching down.

Josh Butler was among the tries in Rhinos' win over Halifax. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Halifax launched a late revival as Rob Hawkins scored twice and French international Jeremy Bourson also crossed, but Leeds’ defence denied them a winner in a tense finale.

Simpson said: “It wasn’t a pretty win, but I’m really proud of the team for finding a way to get it done in the end.”

The victory backed up Rhinos’ recent Challenge Cup triumph over Catalans Dragons and Simpson added: “There are definitely a few players carrying injuries and niggles from the cup final, along with a bit of the famous post-trophy win dip.

“It’s tricky when you have to have a perfect game mid-season to then back up that energy, effort and focus.

“Our aim now is to dial it back a bit and slowly build back up to that form.”

