Rhinos held on to beat fierce rivals Halifax Panthers 48-46 during the competition’s Magic Weekend at Manchester Basketball Centre.
Panthers led early on through two converted tries from Nathan Holmes, but Leeds fought back to lead 26-22 at the break, with Tom Halliwell being among the try scorers.
Josh Butler crossed four times as the Rhinos raced into a 30-point lead after the break, with Jodie Boyd-Ward also touching down.
Halifax launched a late revival as Rob Hawkins scored twice and French international Jeremy Bourson also crossed, but Leeds’ defence denied them a winner in a tense finale.
Simpson said: “It wasn’t a pretty win, but I’m really proud of the team for finding a way to get it done in the end.”
The victory backed up Rhinos’ recent Challenge Cup triumph over Catalans Dragons and Simpson added: “There are definitely a few players carrying injuries and niggles from the cup final, along with a bit of the famous post-trophy win dip.
“It’s tricky when you have to have a perfect game mid-season to then back up that energy, effort and focus.
“Our aim now is to dial it back a bit and slowly build back up to that form.”