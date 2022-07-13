Rhinos held on to beat fierce rivals Halifax Panthers 48-46 during the competition’s Magic Weekend at Manchester Basketball Centre.

Panthers led early on through two converted tries from Nathan Holmes, but Leeds fought back to lead 26-22 at the break, with Tom Halliwell being among the try scorers.

Josh Butler crossed four times as the Rhinos raced into a 30-point lead after the break, with Jodie Boyd-Ward also touching down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Butler was among the tries in Rhinos' win over Halifax. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Halifax launched a late revival as Rob Hawkins scored twice and French international Jeremy Bourson also crossed, but Leeds’ defence denied them a winner in a tense finale.

Simpson said: “It wasn’t a pretty win, but I’m really proud of the team for finding a way to get it done in the end.”

The victory backed up Rhinos’ recent Challenge Cup triumph over Catalans Dragons and Simpson added: “There are definitely a few players carrying injuries and niggles from the cup final, along with a bit of the famous post-trophy win dip.

“It’s tricky when you have to have a perfect game mid-season to then back up that energy, effort and focus.