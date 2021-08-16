A win would boost Rhinos’ hopes of qualifying for the play-offs, but with Castleford Tigers and Hull breathing down their necks, they can’t afford to slip up.

Here’s what might be on coach Richard Agar’s agenda ahead of the big game.

1: Drop goal practice: Rhinos’ last three games against Huddersfield have all been decided by a point, with Leeds winning 27-26 and 13-12 last year and Giants gaining a revenge 14-13 success in May. In the past two seasons only Luke Gale - who was the match-winner both times last year - and Liam Sutcliffe have kicked a drop goal for Leeds, so they need to find somebody else who can do the job.

Rob Lui. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

2: Bare bones. Injuries to Gale and Konrad Hurrell (foot) last week added to Rhinos’ fitness woes. Leeds already had up to five players ruled out for the rest of the season and - with yet another fixture pile-up looming - they are beginning to run out of players. If they do get into the play-offs, Agar’s men will have done it the hard way.

3: Rob Lui. The Australian has done a good job for Rhinos since joining midway through the 2019 campaign, helping them stay in Super League and win the Challenge Cup. He is basically being held together by sticking plaster, but played very well against Leigh and Rhinos need him on the field now Gale has joined the casualty list.

4: Lui and who? Gale’s injury might be an opportunity for Callum McLelland, if he can get back from his recent concussion setback. Leeds say they want to keep McLelland, who is out of contract in November and has been linked with hometown club Castleford Tigers. But if McLelland is on his way it might be worth persisting with Kruise Leeming, to build up his experience as an emergency half.

5: Pack potential. Morgan Gannon, 17, played the full 80 minutes against Leigh and fellow forwards Jarrod O’Connor and Tom Holroyd, both 20, also performed well. If they can keep them together, Leeds’ pack has the potential to become the best in Super League.