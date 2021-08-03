The loss to Warrington left Brad Dwyer and his Rhinos teammates dejected, but they need to recover quickly. Picture by Allan McKenzie.

Rhinos have had fixed fortunes so far, winning at Hull last Thursday before a home loss to Warrington Wolves three days later.

Here’s what could be on coach Richard Agar’s agenda ahead of Rhinos third meeting of the season with their fiercest rivals.

1: Game management. Warrington were the second team this season to beat Leeds with a very late drop goal, after Rhinos led going into the final five minutes. Huddersfield Giants did the same three months ago and clearly Rhinos need to learn how to close out a tight game. Not going for a one-pointer when they were six ahead late on was a costly mistake.

2: Focusing on what Rhinos can control. Josh Charnley’s try should not have been awarded. It was clear the Warrington man didn’t get the ball down, but teams can’t do anything about situations like that and it wasn’t why Leeds lost the game. Rhinos made too many errors - including two direct from kick-offs - and conceded costly penalties, which has been a theme this season. That’s something they must sort out to have any hope of a top-six finish.

4: Tigers’ poor form. Two wins from their last 10 games is a dismal record, but Agar will be expecting a different Castleford side this week. Despite a shorter turnaround, they will be more rested, have key players back and be hugely motivated following their 60-6 drubbing in May. Rhinos will need to play well to win.

5: Must-win. Despite having more points than two of the teams above the, Rhinos remain in seventh place on win percentage. With (possibly) nine games left, they probably aren’t at the must-win stage yet, but it isn’t far off.