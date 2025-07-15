Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity & Warrington Wolves fixtures rearranged to new dates

By Peter Smith
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
A Leeds Rhinos fixture has been rearranged at their opponents’ request.

Rhinos will now visit Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, September 4 (8pm), two days earlier than previously scheduled. That means a short five-day turnaround from the previous Saturday’s game at Hull FC.

Giants say the switch is because of ground availability. The newly-renamed Accu Stadium will stage Huddersfield Town’s game against Peterborough on Saturday, September 6, which was the original date for Rhinos’ visit.

Kallum Watkins scores in Leeds Rhinos' home win against Huddersfield Giants at Easter. Picture by David Harrison.placeholder image
Kallum Watkins scores in Leeds Rhinos' home win against Huddersfield Giants at Easter. Picture by David Harrison.

Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Giants, scheduled for Sunday, August 31, is now due to be played the previous afternoon (5.30pm). Warrington Wolves will visit Huddersfield on Sunday, August 24 (3pm), which is a day later than on the original fixture list.

