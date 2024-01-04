Leeds Rhinos video interview: new signing Paul Momirovski speaks after 1st training session in England
New signing Paul Momirovski trained with Leeds Rhinos for the first time today (Thursday), less than 24 hours after arriving in England.
The centre was released by his previous club Sydney Roosters to join Rhinos on a two-year contract. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post after his debut training session, at Rhinos’ Kirkstall base, the 27-year-old revealed his first impressions of his new club, how the move came about and what he thinks of Leeds’ new-look squad. Click the video to watch the full interview.