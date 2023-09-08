Watch more videos on Shots!

Defeat at home to Wigan Warriors, who began round 25 top of the table, would end Rhinos’ top-six hopes.

But Leeds won at Wigan earlier this season, were 14-0 up in a home Challenge Cup tie before being pipped by a Warriors fightback and are on the back of an impressive victory at Hull FC. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 25

Tom Holroyd tackles Tyler Dupree, now of Wigan, during Rhinos' home clash with Salford in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Venue: Headingley

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 2.45pm.

Jai Field, pictured scoring for Wigan against Salford last week, will be a threat to Rhinos on Saturday. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Wigan’s star man: Full-back Jai Field was close to joining Rhinos a few years ago and has been outstanding for Wigan. His pace is difficult to defend against and the Aussie’s kick returns will put Leeds under pressure if they don’t get their chase right.

Key battle: Former Rhinos academy prop Tyler Dupree is back in Wigan’s squad after a concussion layoff. He and Leeds’ Tom Holroyd were teammates at the Siddal community club, came through Rhinos’ academy system together and made their England debut in the same game, against France, earlier this year.

Previous meeting: May 20, 2023. Betfred Challenge Cup round six. Rhinos 14 (Tries Holroyd, Newman. Goals Martin 3), Wigan 18 (Tries French 2, Nsemba, Wardle. Goal Smith). Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 7,103.