Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

Injury-hit Leeds Rhinos face a huge challenge to keep their season alive this weekend.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Defeat at home to Wigan Warriors, who began round 25 top of the table, would end Rhinos’ top-six hopes.

But Leeds won at Wigan earlier this season, were 14-0 up in a home Challenge Cup tie before being pipped by a Warriors fightback and are on the back of an impressive victory at Hull FC. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 25

Tom Holroyd tackles Tyler Dupree, now of Wigan, during Rhinos' home clash with Salford in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Tom Holroyd tackles Tyler Dupree, now of Wigan, during Rhinos' home clash with Salford in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Tom Holroyd tackles Tyler Dupree, now of Wigan, during Rhinos' home clash with Salford in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Most Popular

Where and when?

Venue: Headingley

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 2.45pm.

Jai Field, pictured scoring for Wigan against Salford last week, will be a threat to Rhinos on Saturday. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Jai Field, pictured scoring for Wigan against Salford last week, will be a threat to Rhinos on Saturday. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Jai Field, pictured scoring for Wigan against Salford last week, will be a threat to Rhinos on Saturday. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan’s star man: Full-back Jai Field was close to joining Rhinos a few years ago and has been outstanding for Wigan. His pace is difficult to defend against and the Aussie’s kick returns will put Leeds under pressure if they don’t get their chase right.

Key battle: Former Rhinos academy prop Tyler Dupree is back in Wigan’s squad after a concussion layoff. He and Leeds’ Tom Holroyd were teammates at the Siddal community club, came through Rhinos’ academy system together and made their England debut in the same game, against France, earlier this year.

Previous meeting: May 20, 2023. Betfred Challenge Cup round six. Rhinos 14 (Tries Holroyd, Newman. Goals Martin 3), Wigan 18 (Tries French 2, Nsemba, Wardle. Goal Smith). Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 7,103.

Verdict: It took a special effort for Rhinos to win at Hull last week and they will need to dig even deeper against an in-form Wigan team who have all their big guns firing. The visitors will probably be too strong for a Rhinos side with no experienced half-backs and a host of key players missing. However, Leeds often do better against the odds, are defending well and if they can match last week’s execution they’ll certainly make a game of it.

Related topics:RhinosWiganWigan WarriorsJai FieldLeeds