Winger David Fusitu’a is back for Rhinos after a two-match layoff, but a pair of new names have been added to the hosts’ casualty list and they also have a mainstay of the team suspended. Wigan, playing their third game in 10 days, continue to be without an emerging England star and their most outstanding player from last year’s Betfred Super League Grand Final-winning squad. Here’s who will miss the game and when they could be back in action.