Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors latest injury news and potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Aug 2024, 17:36 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 17:46 GMT
Both teams will be without influential players when Leeds Rhinos face Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley on Saturday.

Winger David Fusitu’a is back for Rhinos after a two-match layoff, but a pair of new names have been added to the hosts’ casualty list and they also have a mainstay of the team suspended. Wigan, playing their third game in 10 days, continue to be without an emerging England star and their most outstanding player from last year’s Betfred Super League Grand Final-winning squad. Here’s who will miss the game and when they could be back in action.

The prop has not played since failing a head injury assessment in a game against Leigh Leopards a month ago. It is not clear when he'll be back in the team.

2. Mike Cooper (Wigan)

The prop has not played since failing a head injury assessment in a game against Leigh Leopards a month ago. It is not clear when he'll be back in the team. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The reigning Man of Steel suffered a hamstring injury in training last month and is expected to be sidelined until September.

3. Bevan French (Wigan)

The reigning Man of Steel suffered a hamstring injury in training last month and is expected to be sidelined until September. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

4. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Though the winger has been named in Rhinos' 21-man squad, coach Brad Arthur says he has a wrist injury and won't play. A return date hasn't been given.

5. Ash Handley (Rhinos)

Though the winger has been named in Rhinos' 21-man squad, coach Brad Arthur says he has a wrist injury and won't play. A return date hasn't been given. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15 - in his first match back after two months out with a similar issue - and is not expected to play again this year.

6. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15 - in his first match back after two months out with a similar issue - and is not expected to play again this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

