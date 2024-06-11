Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors fixture changed: Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards also gets new date

By Peter Smith
Published 11th Jun 2024, 17:16 BST
The date of a Leeds Rhinos fixture has been changed at the request of Sky Sports, with another getting a new kick-off time.

Rhinos’ home clash with Wigan Warriors in Betfred Super League round 21 will be played on Saturday, August 10 (3pm), the day after originally scheduled. It will be broadcast exclusively live on the new Sky Sports+ channel. Leeds’ visit to Salford Red Devils on Saturday, August 3, is now a 5.30pm kick-off, having previously been advertised for 2pm.

Castleford Tigers will play host to Leigh Leopards on Thursday, August 1 (8pm), 24 hours earlier than on the initial list. That is to give Leigh extra recovery time before a rearranged fixture at Wigan the following Tuesday.

