Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors fixture changed: Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards also gets new date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The date of a Leeds Rhinos fixture has been changed at the request of Sky Sports, with another getting a new kick-off time.

Rhinos’ home clash with Wigan Warriors in Betfred Super League round 21 will be played on Saturday, August 10 (3pm), the day after originally scheduled. It will be broadcast exclusively live on the new Sky Sports+ channel. Leeds’ visit to Salford Red Devils on Saturday, August 3, is now a 5.30pm kick-off, having previously been advertised for 2pm.