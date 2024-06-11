Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors fixture changed: Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards also gets new date
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhinos’ home clash with Wigan Warriors in Betfred Super League round 21 will be played on Saturday, August 10 (3pm), the day after originally scheduled. It will be broadcast exclusively live on the new Sky Sports+ channel. Leeds’ visit to Salford Red Devils on Saturday, August 3, is now a 5.30pm kick-off, having previously been advertised for 2pm.
Castleford Tigers will play host to Leigh Leopards on Thursday, August 1 (8pm), 24 hours earlier than on the initial list. That is to give Leigh extra recovery time before a rearranged fixture at Wigan the following Tuesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.