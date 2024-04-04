Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves players ruled out and potential return dates as 10 miss big clash

Concussion has claimed two victims from each squad and both have a player serving a ban following last weekend’s Betfred Super League rivals round, when Rhinos won at Castleford Tigers and Warrington were beaten by visitors Catalans Dragons. Here’s who is definitely unavailable for the game because of injury or suspension and when they could be back on the field.
1. AMT Headingley
Leeds Rhinos play host to Warrington Wolves on Friday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The first-choice second-rower failed a head injury assessment during last week's win at Castleford, automatically ruling him out of Friday's game. He is going through his return to play protocol, but coach Rohan Smith says he is "unlikely" to be available for the visit of Huddersfield Giants on Friday, April 19. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger has yet to play in 2024. He had knee surgery in February and hopes to be available for Rhinos' next game, at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, April 19. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower was stood down from matches and contact training for three months at the start of the campaign after suffering successive concussions in pre-season. He is unlikely to be back in the side before June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Kieran Hudson (Rhinos)
The prop is now fully recovered from an Achilles injury, but failed a head injury assessment playing for Halifax Panthers on dual-registration last weekend and is on an automatic 12-day stand-down. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Zane Musgrove (Warrington)
The New Zealand-born prop failed a head injury assessment last week and is automatically ruled out of this Friday's game. He could be available for next weekend's Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at St Helens. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
