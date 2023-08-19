Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves in focus: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
Leeds are on a three-game losing run and another defeat would almost certainly end their top-six hopes, but Warrington have lost their last seven league and cup games and will be equally desperate. Here’s a scene setter.
Betfred Super League round 22
Where and when?
Date: Sunday, August 20
Time: 3pm
Venue: Headingley
Warrington’s star man: Stand-off George Williams was a major influence on Warrington’s impressive start to the season after a strong World Cup campaign for England last autumn. He missed June’s clash with Leeds because of a hamstring injury, but tends to play well at Headingley.
Key battle: Jordan Crowther was a surprise mid-season signing for Warrington from Wakefield Trinity. He had a fine game at loose-forward against Catalans Dragons two weeks ago and will be up against Cameron Smith who Leeds will need to be on-song if they are to get back to winning ways.
Previous meeting: June 29, 2023. Super League round 17. Warrington 6 (Try Ashton. Goal Ratchford), Rhinos 22 (Tries Handley 2, Walters, Myler. Goals Martin 3). Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 8,981.
Verdict: It is a clash of arguably the season’s two biggest under-achievers. Both have played some outstanding rugby at times, but are in a form slump and will be equally desperate to win. Previous meetings have been decided in the opening quarter (Warrington 18-0 up en-route to a 42-10 win and Leeds 16-0 ahead before winning 22-6) so it could come down to who makes the better start. Leeds’ defence is in reasonable shape, but they need to be more creative and nail their execution.