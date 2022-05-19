Smith’s reign began with a 23-8 defeat at Salford Red Devils last Sunday which left them third from bottom in Betfred Super League, one place and a point above Trinity.

Watching that match, Wakefield boss Willie Poching could see signs of the new coach’s influence and expects more this week.

He felt Rhinos defended with “a bit more aggression and a bit more connection” against Salford and Poching added: “They played with a bit more football too.

Trinity coach Willie Poching, right, with his assistant Francis Cummins. Both played for Friday's opponents Leeds. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He has had a bit more time to work with them this week and will have more say as time goes on.”

The derby is Rhinos’ last game at Headingley for two months and Poching knows they will want to give their fans something to cheer.

“They have got a lot of reasons to turn this around and play well, none more so than playing at their home ground,” the former Rhinos player and assistant-coach said.

“I have full knowledge of what it’s like playing at that stadium and wearing that jersey.

Jacob Miller is back in Trinity's squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Even as a visitor, it is a wonderful place to play, a state of the art stadium.

“You are not going to get many more grounds of that standard in our competition and we are excited to go there and play against a quality team.”

Trinity were beaten 34-18 at home by Rhinos two months ago, after trailing 30-0 at half-time.

That was their fourth successive defeat, but they went on to win their next four competitive games and victory at Headingley could begin a similar run, Poching reckons.

Disappointment for Trinity as Toulouse celebrate last week's win. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“The last two games we’ve played, we have had some really good patches for long periods,” he said.

“We have got to be able to polish off the little moments and the important moments to put the opposition away.

“It is an 80-minute game and that’s what’s going to be required.

“Last week [a 20-14 defeat at Toulouse Olympique] we created a lot of chances and there were moments when we did what we wanted and planned to do.

“But we gave them some field position and didn’t react the way we should and they ended up crossing our line a couple of times on the back of some ill-discipline.”

Poching stressed “hard work and confidence” are the keys to regaining the form shown during their winning run in March and early April.

“We have got to keep working and working and working at it,” he stated.

“With work comes the confidence to believe what you are doing works under stress and duress in games.

“That’s when it matters the most. We are trying to build as much confidence as possible and we go to Leeds understanding they are a dangerous team who are looking for a bit of confidence as well.

“They are looking to bounce back and for a win under their new coach.

“We know all about what to expect from the opposition, but a lot of it for us is about how we handle ourselves and how we prepare and how we go into the battle.”

Stand-off/captain Jacob Miller’s return from suspension will give Trinity a lift, according to Poching.

He said: “He’s our director and the voice in our dressing room.