The Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge has been made all-ticket, with a capacity of 9,999, to avoid the need for fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for coronavirus before entering the stadium.

Tickets can still be booked by logging on to tickets.therhinos.co.uk or calling 0371 423 1315.

A discount for Rhinos 2021 and 2022 members is available until midnight on Christmas Day, subject to availability.

Headingley Stadium's capacity has been temporarily reduced to 9,999. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The game will be streamed live on the RFL’s Our League platform - via the rugby-league.com website, priced at £4.95 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day or £10 on the morning of the game.