Having won at champions St Helens a week earlier, Leeds will be hot favourites against a Trinity side who have lost their opening three Betfred Super League fixtures and didn’t score in rounds two or three. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round four

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where and when?

Trijnity's Kevin Proctor has vast experience at Test level and in the NRL. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Date: Friday, March 10.

Time: 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Headingley.

Trinity’s star man: Second-rower Kevin Proctor has been capped 22 times by New Zealand and made 283 NRL appearances for Melbourne Storm - including a Grand Final win - and Gold Coast Titans. An ex-captain of both the Kiwis and Titans, his leadership skills and experience are pivotal to Trinity’s hopes of staying in Super League for next season.

Wakefield's Mason Lino faces an intriguing battle with rival number nine Aidan Sezer. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Key battle: On his day, half-back Mason Lino is the player who makes Trinity tick. His organisation, distribution and kicking game will be crucial to Wakefield’s hopes at Headingley and the same applies to his opposite number Aidan Sezer for Rhinos. He was official man of the match last week and will be keen to prove that wasn’t a one-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous meeting: May 20, 2022. Betfred Super League round 13. Rhinos 24 (Tries Bentley 2, Austin, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 4), Trinity 6 (Try Whitbread. Goal Lino). Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 14,190.

Verdict: Rhinos are expected to win, but that makes it a tricky fixture for them and a reverse of the situation they were in last week. Trinity defended strongly in an 8-0 round three loss to Huddersfield Giants, but obviously need to find a way of scoring points. Leeds have conceded some soft tries this year and have a habit of making errors near their own line, so Wakefield must take any chances that come their way. For Leeds, it’s about building on –and improving from – their performance at Saints and if they do that, they should be too strong.