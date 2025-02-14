Rhinos are without three members of their top-20 squad for the Betfred Super League round one clash, including a star pre-season signing. Four of Trinity’s first-choice lineup are unavailable, including two who have yet to make their competitive debut. Here’s who is ruled out - including fringe first team players - and when they could be back on the field.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
Here's who is missing through injury from Rhinos' and Trinity's senior squads. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Renouf Atoni (Trinity)
The ex-NRL forward has a calf muscle injury, but could return when Trinity play host to Hull KR next Thursday, or for the following week’s visit of St Helens. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Josh Griffin (Trinity)
Griffin, who can play centre or second-row, underwent surgery on a groin injury in the off-season, but could be back on the field in around three weeks’ time. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Ben Littlewood (Rinos)
The 20-year-old forward, who made his debut last term, underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. A return date has not yet been confirmed. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Fergus McCormack
The teenage half-back has a hamstring injury and no return date has been given. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Ned McCormack
The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July and a return date has not been announced. Photo: Tony Johnson
