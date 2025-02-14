Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity injuries: who's ruled out for both teams and potential return dates

Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity are both relatively healthy going into Saturday’s derby at AMT Headingley.

Rhinos are without three members of their top-20 squad for the Betfred Super League round one clash, including a star pre-season signing. Four of Trinity’s first-choice lineup are unavailable, including two who have yet to make their competitive debut. Here’s who is ruled out - including fringe first team players - and when they could be back on the field.

Here's who is missing through injury from Rhinos' and Trinity's senior squads. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

2. Renouf Atoni (Trinity)

The ex-NRL forward has a calf muscle injury, but could return when Trinity play host to Hull KR next Thursday, or for the following week’s visit of St Helens. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

3. Josh Griffin (Trinity)

Griffin, who can play centre or second-row, underwent surgery on a groin injury in the off-season, but could be back on the field in around three weeks’ time. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

4. Ben Littlewood (Rinos)

The 20-year-old forward, who made his debut last term, underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. A return date has not yet been confirmed. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

5. Fergus McCormack

The teenage half-back has a hamstring injury and no return date has been given. Photo: Tony Johnson

6. Ned McCormack

The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July and a return date has not been announced. Photo: Tony Johnson

