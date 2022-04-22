Leeds Rhinos v Toulouse Olympique, Betfred Super League round 10, where and when.

Date: Today.

Time: 8pm.

Leeds Rhinos treble winner Mitch Garbutt who is now with Toulouse Olympique. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Venue: Headingley.

Toulouse’s star man: Australian prop Mitch Garbutt (pictured) was a treble-winner with Leeds in 2015, also played in their Grand Final success two years later and helped Toulouse to promotion last season.

Key battle: Mikolaj Oledzki and Matt Prior (pictured), as Leeds’ only two specialist front-rowers, need to give Rhinos some go-forward against the likes of Romain Navarrete, Justin Sangare, Mitch Garbutt and Gadwin Springer, who will fancy their chances of getting the visitors on the front foot.

Previous meeting: August 11, 2018. Betfred middle-eights round one. Rhinos 48 (Tries Dwyer 2, Moon 2, Hall, Myler, Cuthbertson, Ablett, Golding. Goals Sutcliffe 6). Toulouse 22 (Tries Canet, Ader, Puech, Centrone. Goals Kheirallah 3). Referee: Gareth Hewer. Attendance: 10,166.

Experienced Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Peter Smith’s Verdict: It’s must-win for Rhinos. They have shown signs of improved form in their recent games but, with Leeds still short of numbers particularly in the outside-backs, at half-back and in the front-row, Toulouse will see it as a golden opportunity to boost their top-flight survival hopes.