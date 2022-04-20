Liam Moore shows a yellow card to James Bentley. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Injuries and suspensions have left interim head coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan with limited options.

In announcing a 20-man squad, the club revealed they are hoping to bring in a player on loan in time for the Headingley clash.

Rohan Smith will be watching on with interest following his appointment as the club's new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Matt Prior missed out against Castleford. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Smith will be hoping Leeds' selection issues clear up by the time he takes the reins at the end of the month.

The Rhinos are without 10 first-team players in all with Blake Austin, James Bentley and Zane Tetevano dropping out of the team beaten by Castleford Tigers on Monday.

Austin suffered a head injury at the Jungle, leaving Leeds without a recognised half-back with Aidan Sezer still nursing a groin issue.

Bentley misses out through suspension after being charged with a grade B reckless high tackle in the defeat to Castleford.

Mitch Garbutt in action against Castleford. (Picture: SWPix.com)

As well as this Friday's visit of Toulouse, the back-rower will miss next week's clash with Hull KR at Headingley.

Bentley missed four games earlier in the season following a red card for a high tackle on his debut against Warrington Wolves.

Tetevano is also serving his second suspension of the season after receiving a two-match ban for a late hit in last week's draw with Huddersfield Giants.

Matt Prior and Cameron Smith could be recalled after missing out against Castleford, while Liam Tindall has recovered from his hip injury.

Muizz Mustapha, Jack Broadbent and Sam Walters are the other options available to Jones-Buchanan.

The Rhinos remain without Richie Myler (groin), David Fusitu'a (knee), Harry Newman (hamstring), Tom Holroyd (ankle), Jack Walker (hamstring) and Corey Johnson (knee).

Mitch Garbutt could face his former club after being named in Toulouse's 21-man squad.

The French side boosted their survival hopes on Wednesday with the signing of Australian half-back Corey Norman.

Leeds Rhinos: from Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Alex Mellor, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O'Connor, James Donaldson, Muizz Mustapha, Max Simpson, Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield.

Toulouse Olympique: from Junior Vaivai, Mathieu Jussaume, Paul Marcon, Romain Navarrete, Lloyd White, Harrison Hansen, Andrew Dixon, Anthony Marion, Eloi Pelissier, Joe Bretherton, Mitch Garbutt, James Cunningham, Ilias Bergal, Chris Hankinson, Gadwin Springer, Justin Sangare, Matty Russell, Huge Pezet, Olly Ashall-Bott, Maxime Stefani, Tony Gigot.

Referee: Tom Grant.