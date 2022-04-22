Jamie Jones-Buchanan will remain in charge for tonight’s home game against Toulouse Olympique, but newly-appointed boss Rohan Smith will watch the full match on Saturday morning, Brisbane time.

Cameron Smith reckons the “must-win” clash is a chance for Leeds to build on recent improved performances and impress the new man.

He said: “Jonesy has done an incredible job for us these past four or five weeks; he has really brought us together and we’ve not been too far off in a tough Easter period.

Cameron Smith in action against Huddersfield Giants last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“He has brought that togetherness back to the club, everyone’s back on the same page and it’s exciting there’s a new bit of direction coming in.

“[Rohan Smith] will put his spin on things and I am excited to meet him and looking forward to his input.

“To be honest, I don’t know too much about him, but lads who’ve been coached by him previously say he’s a really good bloke and really interesting in terms of his philosophies and the way he goes about things.”

The incoming boss is still in Australia, but hopes to be in England in time for next Friday’s visit of Hull KR, who are coached by his uncle Tony Smith.

Sam Walters has been named in Rhinos' squad for the first time since being injured in a pre-season game at Bradford three months ago. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Cameron Smith insisted: “We are all focused on the job we have to do and it is a must-win game this week.

“Everyone is raring to go and it’s just about us really, not looking outside the box.

“We are focusing on our own roles and getting that right so we can get the win.”

Both teams will be playing their third game in nine days and a Toulouse victory would lift them above Rhinos, leaving Leeds bottom of the Betfred Super League table.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has restored togetherness to Rhinos' squad, Cameron Smith says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It really is a big one and we are treating every game the same, we want to win every game,” the loose-forward stated.

“We haven’t been too far off, the last couple of weeks and we want to put everything we’ve been building on into practice and put in a really collective performance for the full 80 minutes.”

Rhinos have won only one of their first 10 competitive matches and Smith added: “You can understand the frustration in the side about not picking up wins, but the last couple of matches has put us in good stead.

“We have shown signs of getting better every week and things feel like they are starting to turn.

“It’s about knowing how to win, we need that mentality back and to start putting teams to the sword.”

Smith missed Monday’s 16-14 defeat at Castleford Tigers because of a dead leg, but his return this evening will boost a depleted Rhinos squad.

“I’m feeling good,” he said.

“I had a cork in my leg and it would have been stupid for me to play.

“You can do a bit of damage getting a second knock on it, so I rested it against Castleford and I am feeling fresh and raring to go.”

Leeds Rhinos: from Sutcliffe, Handley, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, Mellor, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Walters, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Mustapha, Simpson, Tindall, Sinfield.

Toulouse Olympique: from Vaivai, Jussaume, Marcon, Navarrete, White, Hanson, Dixon, Marion, Pelissier, Bretherton, Garbutt, Cunningham, Bergal, Hankinson, Springer, Sangare, Russell, Pezet, Ashall-Bott, Stefani, Gigot.