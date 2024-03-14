The Super League clash is the first of back-to-back Betfred Super League and Challenge Cup showdowns between the sides, on successive Fridays at AMT Headingley. James Bentley and James Donaldson and both included in Rhinos’ squad after suspension and Matty Lees and Joe Batchelor could return from injury for Saints, while Konrad Hurrell has completed a ban. Here’s who won’t feature, for fitness or disciplinary reasons and when they could be back on the field.
1. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger underwent knee surgery last month and is three weeks into an expected six-week recovery, so is expected back in the field in April. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
Having suffered concussions in successive pre-season games, in December and February, second-rower Gannon was stood down for three months on specialist's advice and won't play before May. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Sam Lisone (Rhinos)
This week will be the third and last game of the forward's three-match ban. He will be available to face Saints in the Challenge Cup next weekend. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Paul Momirovski (Rhinos)
The Australian centre misses this week's game with a "minor injury" but at this stage Rhinos are hopeful he'll be available for next Friday's rematch with Saints in the Challenge Cup. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Igantius Paasi (St Helens)
The Forward suffered torn ankle and knee ligaments - including his anterior cruciate - in a Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh Leopards last July. He is not expected back before June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Mark Percival (St Helens)
A two-match suspension following his red card against Salford Red Devils last week means the goal kicking centre will miss the back-to-back league and cup clashes with Rhinos, but is available for the Good Friday derby with Wigan Warriors. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com