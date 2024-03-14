The Super League clash is the first of back-to-back Betfred Super League and Challenge Cup showdowns between the sides, on successive Fridays at AMT Headingley. James Bentley and James Donaldson and both included in Rhinos’ squad after suspension and Matty Lees and Joe Batchelor could return from injury for Saints, while Konrad Hurrell has completed a ban. Here’s who won’t feature, for fitness or disciplinary reasons and when they could be back on the field.