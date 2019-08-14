Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Justin Holbrook is on high alert after Leeds Rhinos’ upturn in form

ST HELENS coach Justin Holbrook believes Leeds Rhinos will avoid relegation, whatever happens against his men tomorrow.

Rhinos have been in a dogfight all year, but have climbed to eighth in Betfred Super League, four points clear of bottom club London Broncos.

Rhyse Martin.

Holbrook admitted he is not a fan of relegation and insisted: “It is horrible for those sides down there but I think Leeds, regardless if we beat them on Thursday or not, will be fine.”

Saints have defeated Rhinos twice on their own turf this season, winning 27-22 in February – after Leeds led 22-10 at half-time – and 36-10 two months ago.

Since then Rhinos’ form has improved and Holbrook is wary after seeing them score 92 points and concede only eight in their past two matches, against Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons.

“Leeds, over the last couple of weeks, have been really, really impressive,” the Saints boss said. “The new faces they have brought in have played a big part in that, in particular Robert Lui and Rhyse Martin.

Robert Lui.

“They have been on fire of late so they are going to be really tough opposition.”

Holbrook added: “It will be fantastic over there at Headingley and it is great the renovations are finally complete.

“They have a massive fan base and they are a real famous club so it is good to see them come good in the last few weeks.

“They will want that to continue so we have a tough test on Thursday.”

Holbrook rested most of his star names for a game at London Broncos the week before Saints’ Challenge Cup semi-final against Halifax, but has named a strong squad for tomorrow.

“We will pick the best team that is fully fit,” he said.