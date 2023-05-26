The prop, signed in pre-season from Gold Coast Titans, is set for a four-week layoff with a calf muscle injury, ruling him out of Friday’s visit of St Helens.

That leaves him on 149 career appearances, after 12 for Leeds, 48 with Titans, 85 at New Zealand Warriors and four Samoa caps.

Lisone has missed only one game since joining Rhinos in pre-season, being ruled out of the win at Saints in March because of illness.

Rhinos' Sam Lisone is one game away from a career milestone. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The good news for Leeds is the possible return of winger/full-back Ash Handley after he missed the Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan Warriors six delays ago.

“It was a question of timing with the illness last week,” coach Rohan Smith said. “If it had been earlier in the week he may have recovered in time, but he was in no state to compete in a hard-fought game in hot conditions.”

Stand-off Blake Austin remains on the casualty list with the calf muscle injury and second-rower James Bentley is still going through his return to play protocol following a concussion at Wigan two weeks ago.

Smith said: “Complicating matters, he has had his wisdom teeth removed. That has been a slower than expected recovery, so it’s the two of those things together.”

Ash Handley - second Rhinos player from the left, pictured after scoring at St Helens in March - could return from illness this week. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Forward Zane Tetevano will complete his two-match ban this week, following his red card at Wigan and winger David Fusitu’a remains on the long-term injury list.

Saints Matty Lees will serve the second of his two-game ban, while fellow forward Morgan Knowles begins a similar punishment after being sent-off in last Friday’s Cup win at Halifax Panthers.

Second-row Curtis Sironen is available after a ban, ex-Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell could return from a neck problem and hooker James Roby, prop Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and second-row Sam Royle are in contention for a recall.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Newman, MacDonald, Handley, Sezer, Oledzki, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Ruan.

Saints' ex-Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell could return following a neck problem. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

St Helens: from Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Paasi, Wingfield, Bell, Davies, Royle, Hurrell, Ritson, Delaney.