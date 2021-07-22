Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Rhyse Martin and King Vuniyayawa are all included, along with the players who lost 27-18 at Catalans Dragons last week, after leading 18-2 at half-time.

Handley and Oledzki - who had also been struggling with a foot injury - have both completed a spell in isolation after a family member tested positive for coronavirus.

Martin is available following a one-game ban and Vuniyayawa was unable to travel to France because of a visa issue.

King Vuniyayawa could return for Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Morgan Gannon remains in isolation, Zane Tetevano has yet to recover from an Achilles injury and the effects of Covid-19 and Bodene Thompson will serve the second game of a three-match ban.

Others still on the casualty list are Jack Walker (foot), Rob Lui (hamstring), Jack Broadbent (ankle) and Alex Sutcliffe (knee).

Rhinos skipper Luke Gale is set to make his 250th Super League appearance.

He has played 23 times in the competition for Rhinos, plus 100 for Castleford Tigers, 58 with Bradford Bulls and 68 as a Harlequins player.

Salford will recall captain Lee Mossop and fellow forward Jack Wells, who have both completed a two-match ban imposed following last month’s home defeat by Rhinos.

Dan Sarginson is also back in contention, along with Joe Burgess and Ata Hingano.

Josh Johnson drops out from the side which beat Wakefield Trinity 24-14 a week ago.

Former Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins (knee) remains on Salford’s injury list.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor.

Salford Red Devils: from Escare, Sio, Inu, Burgess, Lolohea, Mossop, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Pauli, Roberts, Burke, Atkin, Livett, Williams, Sarginson, Costello, Ormondroyd, Wells, Luckley, Hingano.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Today, 7.45pm.