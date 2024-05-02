Winger Ash Handley has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad, but remains a doubt because of the rib injury suffered against Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago. Leeds picked up one new casualty during last Sunday’s win at Hull FC and most of their woes are in the three-quarters. Here’s who is definitely missing and when they could be back.
1. Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos
Here's who will miss Friday's game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The second-rower suffered concussion symptoms after failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers. Coach Rohan Smith said he is "making good progress, but won’t be back any time soon". Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Lewis Bienek (Broncos)
The Ireland international prop hasn't been named in this week's squad, but is understood to be close to returning from an ankle injury. Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com
4. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The winger made his first appearance of the season, following knee surgery, against Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago. He lasted around 50 minutes before being forced off with medial ligament damage to his other leg and an eight-10 week recovery means he could be back in late June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. James Donaldson (Rhinos)
The prop is still being assessed after suffering a neck injury in training last month. A return date has not yet been given. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game this year. He was stood down from contact training for at least three months after being concussed in successive pre-season games and isn't expected back in the team before mid-summer. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.