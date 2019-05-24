Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos: Latest team news

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos full-back Jack Walker is set to make his return in Sunday’s Magic Weekend game against London Broncos.

The England Knights international has sat out the last three matches with a hamstring inury but is named in Richard Agar’s 19-man squad.

Walker’s comeback is timely given Leeds have lost Tonga star Tui Lolohea who limped off early on in last week’s loss against Castleford Tigers.

Walker, 19, will be a like-for-like replacement and will allow Liam Sutcliffe – who filled in at No1 against Castleford – to return to the pack or half-back.

Unfortunately, for Leeds at least, there is still no Konrad Hurrell.

The ex-Gold Coast Titans centre, who has been such a force in his first season in Super League, has been unable to recover from a hamstring problem in time. Tonga international Hurrell was injured against Bradford a fortnight ago.

Agar makes one other change in his 19-man squad with youngster Alex Sutcliffe getting his first call-up of the season.

He replaces Ashton Golding who was not used in the matchday 17 against Castleford.

Rhinos are still missing Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Brett Ferres, Dom Crosby and Jamie Jones-Buchanan through injury.

London coach Danny Ward brings in Matty Fozard and Olsi Krasniqi, who begins his second spell with the club, in place of prop Mark Ioane and injured hooker Eloi Pelissier.

Meanwhile, Toronto Wolfpack have appointed ex-Rhinos assistant Chris Plume as their new assistant coach.

He spent several years at Headingley working with current Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott, including as assistant from 2012 until 2017.

Plume said: “The chance to work with Brian McDermott, Brian Noble and an extremely talented squad is a very exciting prospect for me.

“I’ve experienced working in a different sporting sector for the last two years but always knew I’d return to league if the right opportunity came up.”

Plume has recently being working as Sports Performance Director for Worksop College.