Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions: Latest team news

Half-backs Rob Lui and Callum McLelland have been named in coach Richard Agar’s initial squad following injuries suffered in pre-season and teenagers Liam Tindall and Levi Edwards are also in contention.

Lui, who will retire from top-flight rugby at the end of the 2021 campaign, suffered a quad muscle tear at training in March.

McLelland, who is also out of contract with the Rhinos this autumn, underwent ankle surgery in the off-season, but was then sidelined by a groin problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhino' Robert Lui is fit to face Leigh Centurions tomorrow night. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Winger Tindall, 19, scored one try in three senior games last year, but Edwards, a 17-year-old centre or second-rower, has yet to feature at first-team level.

Leeds will welcome back Liam Sutcliffe, who has recovered from the effects of Covid, but Richie Myler (dislocated finger) and Konrad Hurell (concussion) drop out from the team which won at Salford Red Devils four days ago and Luke Gale, Bodene Thompson and Alex Mellor are suspended following incidents in that game.

Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor and Corey Hall are vying for a recall, but Zane Tetevano (coronavirus) remains unavailable, along with Jack Walker (foot), Harry Newman (broken leg), Ash Handley (concussion), Cameron Smith (hamstring) and Alex Sutcliffe (knee).

Keanan Brand, Adam Sidlow and Alex Gerrard could return from long-term injuries for Leigh, but Tyrone McCarthy and Ben Reynolds drop out after being hurt against Warrington Wolves last week.

Callum McLelland could play his first game of the season for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh tomorrow. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Lui, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, A Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Vuniuyayawa, Walters, Mclelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Edwards, Gannon.

Leigh Centurions: from Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Sa’u,Tierney, J Mellor, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Wildie, Gerrard, Peteru,Gee, Nathan, Sidlow, Mullen, Brand, Peats.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.

Former Leeds Rhinos' player Liam Hood is set to face is old side tomorrow. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.