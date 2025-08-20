Thursday’s fourth versus first Betfred Super League clash comes a month after Rhinos pulled off an outstanding win at Sewell Group Craven Park, but four of their 17 that afternoon are ruled out, three of them props. The Robins, victors at AMT Headingley in April, are also missing one of their top front-rowers, through suspension, following last week’s crunch victory at Wigan Warriors. Here’s who is unavailable and when they could be back on the field.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR casualty list
Here's who's ruled out and when they could be back on the field. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Ethan Clark-Wood (Rhinos)
The Australian outside-back suffered what's expected to be a season-ending shoulder injury in training and is unlikely to play against for Rhinos. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos
3. Alfie Edgell (Rhinos)
The winger suffered a foot injury during Rhinos' defeat at Wakefield Trinity last month. A return date hasn't been confirmed, but it is not believed to be season-ending. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)
The centre underwent surgery after sustaining a knee injury at Magic Weekend, in May. The recovery time was four months. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
The prop, who is in England's Ashes training squad, sustained a fractured wrist during Rhinos' win at Hull KR last month. He is around two weeks away from a return. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Cooper Jenkins (Rhinos)
Another of Rhinos' four front-row casualties, the Aussie rolled an ankle in training last week. He could be available for next wekend's trip to Hull FC or the game after that, at Huddersfield Giants. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com