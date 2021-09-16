Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: Soon-to-depart fans’ favourite Konrad Hurrell hopes to sign off at Emerald Headingley

Hurrell’s season seemed to be over when he suffered a foot injury in a win at Leigh Centurions on August 13, but he has been named in Leeds Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the visit of Hull KR.

It is Rhinos’ final home game of the campaign and Hurrell will leave the club when his contract ends in November.

Also set to return are stand-off Rob Lui, who missed last week’s defeat by St Helens with concussion, and forward James Donaldson after illness.

Konrad Hurrell, who will leave Leeds in November, has shrugged off an injury and hopes to bid farewell in front of home fans on Friday night when Rhinos take on Hull KR in their final regular Super League game of the season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Lui could partner Kruise Leeming, who will make his 150th Super League appearance, in the halves.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon - rested a week ago - retains his place in the initial 21.

Mikolaj Oledzki (toe) and Alex Mellor (knee) remain on the sidelines but, - if Rhinos qualify, could return for the opening round of the play-offs, along with fellow forward Zane Tetevano, who completes a three-match ban tomorrow.

Others still on Rhinos’ casualty list are Jack Walker (foot), Luke Gale (knee), Liam Sutcliffe (knee), King Vuniyayawa (foot) and Callum McLelland (knee).

Hull KR's former Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall has been ruled out of Friday's encounter through injury. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

The Robins are without former Rhinos winger Ryan Hall who suffered an arm injury in last week’s win over Castleford Tigers.

Centre Greg Minikin also drops out after suffering anterior cruciate knee ligament damage five days ago.

But prop Korbin Sims is available after injury and on-loan Leeds Rhinos forward Muizz Mustapha is in contention for a call into the 17, along with Tom Whur, Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes and Will Tate.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Thompson, A Sutcliffe, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Broadbent, Gannon, Johnson.

Hull KR forward Muizz Mustapha has been named in the 21-man squad to face former club Leeds Rhinos tonight. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Hull KR: from Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Litten, King, Storton, Dagger, Lewis, Keyes, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Tate, Whur, Keinhorst.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.