Leeds-born Hall scored 231 tries for Rhinos - a total beaten by only four players in the club’s history - from 2007 to 2018 before leaving for a two-year spell with Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

He returned to Betfred Super League with the Robins ahead of last season and Friday will be his first experience of Headingley as an away player.

“Leeds are a well-supported team, I experienced that for 12 years,” Hall said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hall scored for Hull KR against Rhinos at Craven Park last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve never actually thought about the flip side of that, but I want to go and embrace it.

“Hopefully I will get a warm reception.”

The winger, who won seven Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup twice with Leeds, added: “I am really looking forward to it. I played my first game for KR there, when we were playing at neutral venues, against Catalans, but was injured when we played Leeds there last year.

“It will be good to go back to the field I have played on so many times.

“The team has evolved quite a lot since I was there, so there’s not many of the same faces.

“But there’s a lot off the field who I’d like to say hello to and really enjoy the day.”

Rovers will be back in Leeds eight days’ later for a Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road.

Coach Tony Smith has named a strong squad and Hall insisted the looming Cup tie won’t be a distraction from their attempt to complete a seventh successive win.

“As soon as you take your eye off what’s in front of you, that’s when things become dangerous,” he warned.