Rhinos’ Harry Newman is set to return from a one-game layoff and long-term casualties James Bentley and James Donaldson have both been named in the 21-man squad. Leeds, though, will be without two players from last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.
Sam Luckley is back in contention for the visitors following a failed head injury assessment, but they have lost one of their most in-form players. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they could be back.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
Here's who is ruled out and when they could be back in action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Niall Evalds (Hull KR)
The in-form full-back is sidelined with a groin problem suffered in last week's derby win against Hull FC. He could be available for the home game against London Broncos next Friday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Mickael Goudemand (Rhinos)
The prop/second-rower sustained a shoulder injury against Warrington last week. He is expected to be out of action for four-six weeks. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC last month, his first match back after two months sidelined with a similar issue. He is facing a long spell on the sidelines, with no return date given. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Riley Lumb (Rhinos)
The 19-year-old winger scored two tries in a man of the match debut performance at Hull on April 28, but sustained a hamstring injury a minute into the win over London the following week. He could be back on the field next month. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
