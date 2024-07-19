Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR injury news and potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 17:12 BST
Both teams will be close to full-strength when Leeds Rhinos play host to Hull KR on Saturday.

Rhinos’ Harry Newman is set to return from a one-game layoff and long-term casualties James Bentley and James Donaldson have both been named in the 21-man squad. Leeds, though, will be without two players from last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Sam Luckley is back in contention for the visitors following a failed head injury assessment, but they have lost one of their most in-form players. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they could be back.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

Here's who is ruled out and when they could be back in action.

The in-form full-back is sidelined with a groin problem suffered in last week's derby win against Hull FC. He could be available for the home game against London Broncos next Friday.

2. Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

The in-form full-back is sidelined with a groin problem suffered in last week's derby win against Hull FC. He could be available for the home game against London Broncos next Friday.

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

3. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

The prop/second-rower sustained a shoulder injury against Warrington last week. He is expected to be out of action for four-six weeks.

4. Mickael Goudemand (Rhinos)

The prop/second-rower sustained a shoulder injury against Warrington last week. He is expected to be out of action for four-six weeks.

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC last month, his first match back after two months sidelined with a similar issue. He is facing a long spell on the sidelines, with no return date given.

5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC last month, his first match back after two months sidelined with a similar issue. He is facing a long spell on the sidelines, with no return date given.

The 19-year-old winger scored two tries in a man of the match debut performance at Hull on April 28, but sustained a hamstring injury a minute into the win over London the following week. He could be back on the field next month.

6. Riley Lumb (Rhinos)

The 19-year-old winger scored two tries in a man of the match debut performance at Hull on April 28, but sustained a hamstring injury a minute into the win over London the following week. He could be back on the field next month.

