Injuries and suspensions have left Rhinos with only 20 available players, including just one experienced outside-back.

Jamie Jones-Buchahan will have to field youngsters and players out of position for his final game as interim-boss and while the 17 effectively picks itself, who plays where is a more difficult question.

The side will be revealed 90 minutes before kick-off, but here's what it could look like.

1. Stand-off Blake Austin Is back in contention after concussion kept him out of last Friday's game and will provide much-needed experience in the halves.

2. Wing Liam Tindall The rookie has missed a couple of games through injury, but will return if he gets the all-clear.

3. Centre Max Simpson The 17-year-old is a natural centre and has done well in his two games so far.

4. Full-back Jack Broadbent Interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan has confirmed Jack Broadbent will start at full-back after impressing there last week.