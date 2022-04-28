Rhinso' interim-boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan has some decisions to make as he ponders his lineup to face Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: Here's what interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan's lineup could look like

Leeds Rhinos are down to the last men standing for Friday's home game against Hull KR.

By Peter Smith
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:11 pm

Injuries and suspensions have left Rhinos with only 20 available players, including just one experienced outside-back.

Jamie Jones-Buchahan will have to field youngsters and players out of position for his final game as interim-boss and while the 17 effectively picks itself, who plays where is a more difficult question.

The side will be revealed 90 minutes before kick-off, but here's what it could look like.

1. Stand-off Blake Austin

Is back in contention after concussion kept him out of last Friday's game and will provide much-needed experience in the halves.

Photo: Allan Mckenzie

2. Wing Liam Tindall

The rookie has missed a couple of games through injury, but will return if he gets the all-clear.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Centre Max Simpson

The 17-year-old is a natural centre and has done well in his two games so far.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Full-back Jack Broadbent

Interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan has confirmed Jack Broadbent will start at full-back after impressing there last week.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

