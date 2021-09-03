Rhinos are without Callum McLelland who sustained damage to a knee soon after coming off the bench in the loss at Wakefield on Monday.

With Luke Gale and Liam Sutcliffe both sidelined by long-term knee damage, hooker Kruise Leeming is set to partner Rob Lui in the halves.

The last time Rhinos fielded a settled combination for three successive matches was in May when Sutcliffe and Gale teamed up against Wakefield, Hull and Castleford Tigers.

Akex Sutcliffe has been included in Rhinos' initial squad for the first time since April. Picture by Steve Riding.

Zane Tetevano also drops out after his appeal against a three-match suspension was rejected by the RFL’s disciplinary committee.

Alex Sutcliffe, who has not played for Rhinos since suffering a knee injury against Hull KR in April, has been recalled from a loan spell at Featherstone Rovers and is included in the initial 21-man squad.

Corey Hall - who impressed during a stint on loan with Championship side York City Knights - is also drafted in.

Jack Walker (foot), Konrad Hurrell (foot), Mikolaj Oledzki (toe) and Alex Mellor (knee) remain on the casualty list.

Backs Jamie Shaul, Carlos Tuimavave and Mitieli Vulikijapani are all recalled to Hull’s initial squad.

Scott Taylor will miss a second successive game with a back problem and Hull are also without Josh Griffin (Achilles), Joe Cator (Achilles), Josh Reynolds (knee) and Jack Brown (shoulder).

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Handley, Lui, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, A Sutcliffe, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Gannon

Hull: from Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Fonua, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma’u, Sao, Johnstone, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Swift, Bowden, Wynne, Scott, Vulikijapani, Shaul, Burrell.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Saturday, 7.30pm, at St James’ Park, Newcastle.