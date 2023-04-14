Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC injury news and 21-man squads as 4 could step in for hosts

Winger David Fusitu’a is now the only first team regular on Rhinos’ long-term casualty list.

He has undergone surgery on the ankle he injured at Hull KR a fortnight ago and is expected to be out of action for around 12 weeks.

Fellow outside-back Derrell Olpherts (calf muscle) is also unavailable, but Rhinos came through last Sunday’s home win over Huddersfield Giants unscathed.

Sam Walters is vying for a Rhinos recall, for the first time since the win over Catalans Dragons on march 25. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

All 17 players who featured in that game remain in the provisional 21-man squad for Friday’s visit of Hull FC.

It also includes forwards Sam Walters and James Donaldson - who played on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls in their Championship win over Halifax on Monday - plus winger Liam Tindall and half-back Jack Sinfield.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon, who has not played since suffering concussion in the home defeat by Hull on February 24, is set to make his comeback in the reserves’ curtain-raiser against the Black and Whites (5.30pm).

Hull FC aren’t in as fortunate a position, with three players ruled out from the side hammered 40-0 at home by Hull KR on Good Friday.

Jake Clifford, pictured being tackled by Rhinos' Aidan Sezer in February, will miss the rematch through injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Full-back Jamie Shaul (calf muscle) and half-back Jake Clifford (ankle) drop out because of injury, Kane Evans is suspended and Mitieli Vulikjapani is both hurt and banned.

Tex Hoy and Jake Trueman remain unavailable through injury, but Danny Houghton, Andre Savelio, Joe Lovodua, Cam Scott, Jack Brown, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron and Will Gardiner are all in contention for a call up.

Rhinos’ 21 is: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield.

Hull’s 21 is: Adam Swift, Carlos Tuimavave, Liam Sutcliffe, Darnell McIntosh, Ligi Sao, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Joe Lovodua, Joe Cator, Cam Scott, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Josh Griffin, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron, Will Gardiner, Scott Taylor, Brad Dwyer.

Derrell Olpherts (calf muscle) remains on Rhinos' injury list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).