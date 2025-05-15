Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC injury list & potential returns dates as 13 ruled out

With Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft and Cameron Smith all crossed off the injury list, only two members of Rhinos’ top-20 squad are ruled out this week - and one of those is “close” to being available for selection. Hull have fewer injuries, but are missing more first-choice players. Here’s the latest casualty list for both teams, with potential return dates.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC injury news
Here's the latest casualty list for both sides and potential return dates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)
The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14. He was expected to be sidelined for up to three months, but Rhinos say he is now “close” to being available for selection. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)
Son of coach John Cartwright, the Australian centre/second-row has a hamstring injury, but hopes to be available for the visit to Catalans Dragons on May 31. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Ethan Clark-Wood (Rhinos)
The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27. He could be back on the field later this month. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos
5. Oliver Holmes (Hull FC)
The former Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards second-rower has a knee issue and no return date has been given. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Jordan Lane (Hull FC)
The second-rower will be sidelined for around another month with an arm injury. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com