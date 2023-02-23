Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC in focus: Opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and prediction

Rhinos are unbeaten on their own turf since last April, but will be looking for a huge improvement on their poor performance in last week’s 42-10 defeat at Warrington Wolves. Here’s a scene setter for the big match.

Betfred Super League round two

Where and when?

Brad Dwyer spent five seasons with Rhinos, but will be in Hull colours on Friday.

Date: Friday, February 24.

Time: 8pm.

Venue: Headingley.

Hull’s star man: Hooker Brad Dwyer provided Leeds with some memorable moments during his five-season stint before heading east in the off-season. He impressed for Hull in pre-season to earn a round one start and his dangerous runs from acting-half will cause Rhinos problems.

Rhinos' middle unit, including Sam Lisone, will have their hands full agianst a big Hull pack.

Key battle: Rhinos’ pack had no answer to Warrington’s big forwards last week and face another huge challenge in the middle of the field against the likes of Tevita Satae, Scott Taylor and Kane Evans. Enforcers Sam Lisone and Zane Tetevano need to step forward, while Justin Sangare will be looking to repeat his impressive debut form.

Previous meeting: July 2, 2022. Super League round 24. Hull 16 (Tries McIntosh, Houghton, Satae. Goals McIntosh, Griffin), Rhinos 62 (Tries Handley 5, Leeming 2, Oledzki, Myler, Sutcliffe, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 9). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 10,360.

Assessment: It will take a much improved performance for Rhinos to kick off their home campaign with a win. In particular, they need a solid start and the forwards have to front-up against a Hull side who were very good for an hour against Castleford, before almost letting a 26-point lead slip in the final quarter. Providing Leeds hold on to the ball and sap Hull’s energy, they have enough quality to win the game, but if the visitors dominate the middle it could be an other painful night.

Prediction: Rhinos to bounce back with a narrow win.