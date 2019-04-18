Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: Winger Jermaine McGillvary reckons he’s a beast of a task on his hands

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ England winger Jermaine McGillvary is hoping to tame the “beast” at Emerald Headingley tomorrow.

Giants’ right-edge will be up against Leeds Rhinos’ blockbusting centre Konrad Hurrell and McGillvary admitted stopping him will be one of their toughest challenges this season.

Konrad Hurrell.

Hurrell scored four tries in his previous game, at Hull KR and McGillvary warned: “He is an absolute beast.”

He said: “I played against him before when we [England] played Tonga and he was a beast then.

“You can’t stop him one-on-one so you have to get numbers in the tackle.

“He’s great for the game over here. I see the social media stuff he does and he seems a funny guy.

“On the field I enjoy watching him, but hopefully he has a bad game against us and then carries on afterwards as he has been one of the form players in the league.”

McGillvary added: “He reminds me a bit of Justin Carney the way he carries the ball and he seems unstoppable at times, but it’s up to us to try to do a job on him as he’s one of Leeds’ main threats.

“It will be a hell of a job and one of our toughest jobs this year, but we are looking forward to it.

“If you don’t enjoy playing against the best then what’s the point?”

Though Rhinos are bottom of the table, McGillvary reckons Giants have their hands full.

“They’ve probably not got the rub of the green,” he observed. “In most of their games they have been close and they nearly beat the form team St Helens, who are outstanding. We’ll treat them with respect.

“We know they have some quality players on their team and they’re probably looking at us thinking they’ll win as they need to cough up some wins sooner or later.”