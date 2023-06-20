A crucial game for both sides - sitting eighth and 10th in Betfred Super League respectively - also has a huge amount riding on it off the field as Rhinos continue their battle against killer motor neurone disease (MND).

Rhinos icon Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with the illness in 2019, will be guest of honour at the club’s MND awareness match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two clubs have agreed to donate 20 per cent from any tickets sold, excluding discounts, to the MND Association, whose volunteers hold a bucket collection at the stadium and offer advice to supporters about the terminal illness.

Rob Burrow and son Jackson at a fundraising game in his honour, which was also a testimonial for Jamie Jones-Buchanan, in January, 2020. Picture by Steve Riding.

Burrow’s daughters Macy and Maya will be among 777 school children taking part in a spectacular dance routine on the pitch before the game.

And, in what is likely to be a show-stopping moment, the match ball - a one-off design produced for the game - will be delivered by Burrow’s son Jackson.

Rhinos will wear their Doddie Weir tribute kit for only the second time, following this month’s Magic Weekend derby with Castleford Tigers.

Rhinos' Blake Austin in action at Magic Weekend, wearing the Doddie Weir tribute kit which will make another appearance on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strip is a memorial to the former Scotland rugby union international who died of MND in November last year.

£10 from the sale of each replica shirt will be donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.