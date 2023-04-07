Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

Since the start of the 2020 campaign, there has been a single point between the teams three times, Leeds winning twice; one draw; one game decided by four points and another by six - both Rhinos victories - and Giants’ 30-16 success last June was the only time more than a converted try separated the sides.

The teams will go into Sunday’s Headingley rivals round clash level on points, though Giants have a game in hand, so it could be another tight encounter. Here’s a scene-setter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betfred Super League round eight

Blake Austin goes over for Rhinos' last-gasp winning try at home to Giants in August, 2022. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Venue: Headingley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Sunday, April 9.

Time: 6pm.

Huddersfield star man Jake Connor. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Giants’ star man: Jake Connor has returned to Giants this year after six seasons at Hull FC where he became one of the most influential - and enigmatic - players in Super League. The full-back/half-back is usually in the thick of the action and is a player who makes things happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key battle: Giants could have Tui Lolohea or Will Pryce at full-back, which shows the strength of their squad. Pryce is an injury doubt after being hurt against Salford last week, when former Leeds man Lolohea replaced him off the bench. Rhinos’ number one Richie Myler returns after paternity leave and can expect to be tested by Giants’ kicking game.

Previous meeting: August 24, 2022. Super League round 25. Rhinos 18 (Tries Martin, Myler, Austin. Goals Martin 3), Huddersfield 14 (Tries Leutele, Senior, Cudjoe. Goal Russell). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 11,255.

Verdict: Rhinos are getting increasingly difficult to predict: good one week, poor the next. The positive of that is they are due a performance after the below-par effort at Hull KR last Friday. They’ll have to play well, cut out the errors and take their chances against a Giants side who don’t do anything particularly special, but grind down the opposition and take whatever opportunities come their way.