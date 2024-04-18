Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants players ruled out and potential return dates as 11 miss big clash

Of the 11 players ruled out, only two are backs. Their pack problems have promoted Leeds to recall Leon Ruan, who can play in the front- or back-row and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton from loan in the Betfred Championship, but Justin Sangare is available after a ban and winger David Fusitu’a returns in the backs. Prop Olly Wilson’s availability following concussion gives Giants a boost. Here’s who is definitely unavailable and when they are expected back.
1. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The second-rower suffered concussion symptoms after failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers. Coach Rohan Smith says he "is not going to be returning any time soon". Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. James Donaldson
The prop was named in Rhinos' initial squad for the visit of Warrington Wolves two weeks ago, but missed out after suffering a neck injury in training.The extent of the damage is still being assessed and no return date has been given. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower was stood down from matches and contact training for three months at the start of the campaign after suffering successive concussions in pre-season. He is unlikely to be back in the side before June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Ash Handley (Rhinos)
The winger will miss Friday's game after suffering rib cartilage damage against Warrington Wolves two weeks ago. He is back in light training and his return is a "week-to-week proposition" according to coach Rohan Smith. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Sam Hewitt (Giants)
The second-rower is sidelined because of an ankle injury, with no confirmed return date. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
6. Chris Hill (Giants)
The veteran front-rower has a foot injury and it is not yet known when he'll be back on the field. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
