Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants players ruled out and potential return dates as 11 miss big clash

Of the 11 players ruled out, only two are backs. Their pack problems have promoted Leeds to recall Leon Ruan, who can play in the front- or back-row and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton from loan in the Betfred Championship, but Justin Sangare is available after a ban and winger David Fusitu’a returns in the backs. Prop Olly Wilson’s availability following concussion gives Giants a boost. Here’s who is definitely unavailable and when they are expected back.