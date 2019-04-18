Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: Latest team news

FIVE PLAYERS could return for Leeds Rhinos in tomorrow’s crucial home Betfred Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants.

The left-side pairing of winger Ash Handley and centre Konrad Hurrell – both on nine tries – is recalled after being rested a week ago. Also set to return are winger Tom Briscoe, hooker Brad Dwyer and prop Mikolaj Oledzki, while wingers Luke Briscoe – who suffered a leg injury last week – and Ashton Golding and prop Muizz Mustapha drop out. Second-rower Owen Trout retains his place in the squad along with another teenage debutant from last Friday, stand-off Callum McLelland.

Konrad Hurrell is tackled by Robbie Mulhern.

Full-back Jack Walker remains on Rhinos’ casualty list. Other senior players unavailable through injury are props Adam Cuthbertson and Dom Crosby and back-rowers Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward and Cameron Smith. New signing Ava Seumanufagai is still waiting a work permit, but Rhinos are hopeful he could be in Leeds sometime next week.

Forward Trent Merrin is due to arrive back in England on Saturday from compassionate leave in Australia. Captain Kallum Watkins is poised to make his 250th appearance for Leeds and it will be Liam Sutcliffe’s 150th game in blue and amber. Brett Ferres, signed from Huddersfield ahead of the 2016 season, needs two tries to reach 100 for his career.

Second-row Alex Mellor, scorer of all three tries in the 20-18 win over Castleford Tigers eight days ago, drops out of Giants’ squad, as do stand-off Lee Gaskell and Oliver Roberts who was among their substitutes.

Prop Paul Clough, back-rower Michael Lawrence and scrum-half Oliver Russell are back in contention for Huddersfield, along with front-rower Matty English and winger Innes Senior who were unused members of last week’s initial 19.

Tom Briscoe.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, McLelland, Donaldson, Newman, Trout, Albert.

Huddersfield Giants: from McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Lawrence, O’Brien, Ta’ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, I Senior, Joe Wardle.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm