Ash Handley is in contention to return from the ankle ligament injury he suffered against Wakefield Trinity four weeks ago and fellow winger/centre Nene Macdonald, who missed last Friday’s defeat at Hull KR, is also included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad.

Richie Myler was on paternity leave last Friday and will return at full-back in place of Luke Hooley.

Hooley has joined his previous club Batley Bulldogs on an initial two-week loan. David Fusitu’a (ankle) is Rhinos’ only new injury victim, but another winger Derrell Olpherts and substitute three-quarter Luis Roberts have been left out from the side on duty in East Yorkshire.

Ash Handley has made an unexpected return to Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Steve Riding.

Other players vying for a recall to the matchday 17 are prop Sam Walters, forward James Donaldson and hooker Corey Johnson.

Winger Liam Tindall could make his first appearance since last year’s Super League semi-final at Wigan Warriors and second-row Leon Ruan is in contention for his Rhinos debut. Both have been playing for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration.

Prop Mikolaj Olerdzki will continue his return from a shoulder injury, but Smith declined to reveal whether he will start after returning off the bench last week.

Smith said: “We've been starting pretty solid – not great, but we've been pretty steady, mostly, at the starts.

Leon Ruan has been named in Rhinos' initial 21. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I am not sure if we will play with that just yet, but I see Mikolaj as a starting front-rower for the club. Given he has had a long absence, there's no rush to be that guy straight away.”

There is also mixed news on the injury front for Giants who could welcome back Harvey Livett from a calf muscle problem, but are without former Leeds man Ashton Golding who suffered a hamstring injury against Salford Red Devils last week.

He is likely to be replaced on the wing by Jermaine McGillvary. Jake Bibby, Adam O’Brien and Leroy Cudjoe are also in contention for a recall, but Josh Jones (concussion) and Oliver Wilson (back) remain on Giants’ casualty list.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Newman, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Tetevano, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Walters, Tindall, Donaldson, Johnson, Ruan.

Derrell Olpherts has been left out of Rhinos squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Huddersfield Giants: from Connor, McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Lolohea, Hill, Peats, McQueen, Yates, English, Rushton, Trout, Ikahihifo, O’Brien, Cudjoe, Livett, Russell, Halsall, Ashworth, Pryce.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).