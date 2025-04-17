Four of Leeds’ first 13 squad numbers are unavailable because of injury and one is suspended. They are also missing several fringe players, while Giants have 11 ruled out, most of them from their first-choice lineup. Their coach Luke Robinson has described the spate of fitness problems as an “epidemic”. Here’s who won’t be playing and when they might be back on the field.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)
The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Ethan Clark-Wood (Rhinos)
The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27. He is expected to be back in contention around Super League round 10 or 11, next month. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos
4. Adam Clune (Giants)
The scrum-half made his comeback from a calf muscle injury in last month’s defeat at Wigan Warriors, but sustained hamstring damage in that game which was expected to sideline him for seven or eight weeks. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Brodie Croft (Rhinos)
The stand-off limped out of Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves three weeks ago. A scan revealed hamstring damage and he is expected back on the field for Super League round 10 or 11. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Matty English (Giants)
The forward last played against Hull KR at the end of March. An Achilles problem was expected to rule him out of the team for up to four weeks. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
