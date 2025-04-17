Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: injury 'epidemic' strikes as 20 miss Easter clash

By Peter Smith
Published 17th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 18:12 BST
A total of 20 players, across both teams, have been ruled out of tomorrow’s rivals round showdown at AMT Headingley.

Four of Leeds’ first 13 squad numbers are unavailable because of injury and one is suspended. They are also missing several fringe players, while Giants have 11 ruled out, most of them from their first-choice lineup. Their coach Luke Robinson has described the spate of fitness problems as an “epidemic”. Here’s who won’t be playing and when they might be back on the field.

Here's who's ruled out, on both sides.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)

The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27. He is expected to be back in contention around Super League round 10 or 11, next month.

3. Ethan Clark-Wood (Rhinos)

The scrum-half made his comeback from a calf muscle injury in last month’s defeat at Wigan Warriors, but sustained hamstring damage in that game which was expected to sideline him for seven or eight weeks.

4. Adam Clune (Giants)

The stand-off limped out of Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves three weeks ago. A scan revealed hamstring damage and he is expected back on the field for Super League round 10 or 11.

5. Brodie Croft (Rhinos)

The forward last played against Hull KR at the end of March. An Achilles problem was expected to rule him out of the team for up to four weeks.

6. Matty English (Giants)

