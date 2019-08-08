Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS are missing a familiar face from their squad for tomorrow’s visit of Catalans Dragons, but not a familiar name.

Catalans' Kenny Edwards.

Winger Tom Briscoe, ever-present in Betfred Super League this year, suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 44-0 win at Huddersfield Giants last Friday. He is replaced, in the only change to Leeds’ 19-man squad, by his younger brother Luke who has been recalled from a dual-registration spell with Featherstone Rovers.

Luke Briscoe was a try scorer in his only Super League appearance this year, at St Helens in June and has touched down nine times in 15 appearances for Rovers.

Nathaniel Peteru and Cameron Smith are in contention after not being selected last week and Konrad Hurrell is included despite an ankle injury. There is still no place for Jamie Jones-Buchanan, long-term casualty Stevie Ward will not be risked despite returning to full training and Carl Ablett and Dom Crosby remain on the injury list.

Catalans are without Sam Tomkins and Micky McIlorum who were suspended following red cards in last Saturday’s stormy home win over Warrington Wolves. Brayden Wiliame and Mickael Simon, who both had a one-match penalty notice overturned on appeal, are available alongside Kenny Edwards. He avoided a ban after dropping with his knees on to an opponent and was found not guilty on a charge of inciting the crowd.

Samisoni Langi and Fouad Yaha drop out due to injury and Sam Moa, Jason Baitieri and Jodie Broughton remain on the casualty list. Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien, Lambert Belmas and Lucas Albert are back in the initial 19-man squad and Mickael Goudemand and Arthur Romano are also included. Rhinos under-19s face Widnes Vikings in a curtain-raiser (5.30pm).

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Catalans Dragons: from Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Casty, Edwards, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Maria, Romano, Kasiano.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.