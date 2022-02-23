Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons: All the latest team news

Centre Harry Newman, named in Rhinos’ initial squads for rounds one and two, has still not recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered in a pre-season win over Hull on January 30 and misses out again.

Winger David Fusitu’a also remains sidelined after suffering concussion in the defeat by Warrington Wolves on February 12.

Full-back/half-back Richie Myler (groin), prop Tom Holroyd (ankle), second-rower Sam Walters (shoulder) and prop Muizz Mustapha (leg) remain on the casualty list and second-row James Bentley will serve the second game of his four-match ban. Rhinos’ other first-choice second-rower Rhyse Martin is still on compassionate leave following the death of his father two weeks ago, but hooker Brad Dwyer returns from a one-game suspension.

David Fusitu'a will miss Leeds Rhinos' clash with Catalans Dragons. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Winger Ash Handley (hip) and back-rower Cameron Smith (back) are included in the squad despite being unable to finish the loss at Wigan Warriors six days ago.

Utility-back Jack Broadbent, centre Max Simpson and loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor all retain their place in the 21 after not being selected for last Friday’s game.

Mickael Goudemand drops out from the Dragons team which beat Wakefield Trinity last week and joins Julian Bousquet and Arthur Mourgue on the injury list.

Meanwhile, Dylan Napa and Gil Dudson remain suspended, but Tom Davies could return and Benjamin Jullien, Paul Seguier, Arthur Romano and Mathieu Cozza are also vying for a place in the matchday 17.

Harry Newman has not recovered from a hamstring strain so will miss Leeds Rhinos' clash with Catalans Dragons. Picture: Steve Riding.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Tetevano, Dwyer, Mellor, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Simpson, Tindall.

Catalans Dragons: from Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, McIlorum, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Laguerre, Romano, May, Dezaria, Cozza, Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 8pm.

Catalans Dragons' Mickael Goudemand, with ball, will miss his side's clash at Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.