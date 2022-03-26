Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: We’re focusing on ourselves says Greg Eden

Today’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Headingley is Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s first game as Leeds’ interim-coach, but Eden insisted: “It’s not something we’ve spoken about.”

He said: “That’s for them to worry about, we just need to stick to what our plan is.

“I think over the last few weeks we’ve been very close and it’s just about us turning that corner and getting some wins, regardless of who’s coaching against us.

Castleford's Greg Eden, right , is congratulated after scoring against Hull FC. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It could work either way for Leeds; a change of coach could shift their mentality and spring them on, or it could work the other way.

“We just have to be prepared for whatever happens and deal with it.”

Despite winning just one league match each so far this year, the rivalry between Leeds and Castleford makes today’s derby the stand out tie of the round.

“Personally, I like these games,” Eden said.

Castleford Tigers' Greg Eden. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The Challenge Cup is always big for me so I am buzzing for this week. I know it is a big one for a lot of the local boys who are from Cas.

“You can’t beat a good Cup run and, especially against Leeds, it’s one to be excited for.”

Eden made his first appearance of the season in Tigers’ win over Hull, scoring a hat-trick.

He has touched down in both games since and will be a major threat to Leeds’ defence this afternoon.

“I am happy so far,” he said of his form.

“I still need to keep building and working on my performance and get some consistency through the year and fingers crossed I can stay injury-free.”