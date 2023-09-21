Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers scene-setter: star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

There’s nothing to play for in terms of the table, but pride will be at stake when Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers meet in a season-ending derby at Headingley on Friday.

Two wins against Rhinos earlier in the campaign helped keep Castleford in Betfred Super League and a third would salvage something from a dismal campaign.

Leeds are on the back of successive record defeats - 50-0 at home to Wigan Warriors and 61-0 against Catalans Dragons - and need a win to give their fans something to cheer going into the off-season. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 27

Blake Austin played for Leeds the last time the sides met, at Magic Weekend in June, but will be in Tigers colours on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Date: Friday,September 22.

Time: 8pm.

Luke Hooley, pictured scoring for Rhinos against Hull, has been linked with a move to Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ star man: Would Rhinos have forced their way into the play-offs with Blake Austin in their side - and could Tigers have avoided relegation without him? It’s difficult to say, but his switch certainly weakened Leeds and strengthened Cas. Inconsistency dogged his time in blue and amber, but he is a quality player and will have a point to prove in this game.

Key battle: It could be full-back Luke Hooley’s final game for Leeds before joining Tigers. He is up against a departing player in Greg Eden who will be keen to end his time at Castleford on a high.

Previous meeting: June 3, 2023. Betfred Super League round 14. Rhinos 24 (Tries Olpherts, Bentley, Martin, Oledzki. Goals Martin 4), Castleford 26 (Tries Mellor 2, Miller, Wallis, Qareqare. Goals Widdop 3). Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 36,943, at St James’s Park, Newcastle.