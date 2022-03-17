Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Reduced prices announced for big Challenge Cup derby
Ticket prices have been slashed for Leeds Rhinos' Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round derby against Castleford Tigers next week.
Tickets went on sale today (Thursday), with standing areas priced at £15 for adults, £10 concessions and £5 juniors.
Prices to sit are £20 for adults, £15 for concesions and £5 for juniors.
Adult ticket prices for Super League games at Headingley start at £24.
Season ticket holders have until 10am on Monday to reserve their regular seat for the Cup tie.
The game will be played on Saturday, March 26 (4.30pm) and televised live on BBC 2.
