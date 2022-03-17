Tickets went on sale today (Thursday), with standing areas priced at £15 for adults, £10 concessions and £5 juniors.

Prices to sit are £20 for adults, £15 for concesions and £5 for juniors.

Adult ticket prices for Super League games at Headingley start at £24.

Prices have been cut for Rhinos' Challenge Cup derby against Tigers at Headingley. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Season ticket holders have until 10am on Monday to reserve their regular seat for the Cup tie.

The game will be played on Saturday, March 26 (4.30pm) and televised live on BBC 2.