Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers injury list and potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 1st Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 19:17 BST
Injuries are causing a headache for rival coaches Brad Arthur and Danny McGuire ahead of Sunday’s derby at AMT Headingley.

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are both without four players with a top-20 squad number and a total of 14 are ruled out from the two first team squads. Rhinos have picked up at least one injury per game this season, including two against Salford Red Devils last week, while most of Tigers’ woes are from last season and long-term. Here’s who is unavailable from both first team squads and when injured players could be back on the field.

Here's who's ruled out and when they could be back.

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Here's who's ruled out and when they could be back. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A failed head injury assessment last Saturday means the stand-off is ruled out of Sunday's game. Rhinos hope he will be available for the away clash with Catalans Dragons six days later.

2. Brodie Croft (Rhinos)

A failed head injury assessment last Saturday means the stand-off is ruled out of Sunday's game. Rhinos hope he will be available for the away clash with Catalans Dragons six days later. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sidelined since undergoing shoulder surgery last year, the prop could be back on the field towards the end of this season.

3. Sam Hall (Tigers)

Sidelined since undergoing shoulder surgery last year, the prop could be back on the field towards the end of this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He is around seven-nine weeks away from being available for selection.

4. Ben Littlewood (Rhinos)

The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He is around seven-nine weeks away from being available for selection. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The teenage half-back has a hamstring injury and no return date has been given.

5. Fergus McCormack

The teenage half-back has a hamstring injury and no return date has been given. Photo: Tony Johnson

The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July. He has had an operation and could be sidelined for the entire season.

6. Ned McCormack (Rhinos)

The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July. He has had an operation and could be sidelined for the entire season. Photo: Tony Johnson

