Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are both without four players with a top-20 squad number and a total of 14 are ruled out from the two first team squads. Rhinos have picked up at least one injury per game this season, including two against Salford Red Devils last week, while most of Tigers’ woes are from last season and long-term. Here’s who is unavailable from both first team squads and when injured players could be back on the field.